Rahul steps up attack on government over Galwan face-off, BJP leaders hit back

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the government over the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives as union minister G Kishan Reddy said he was going against the interests of nation with his remarks.

A day after he questioned why Indian security personnel were "sent unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and asked who is responsible for sending them towards danger, Gandhi said in a tweet that the Chinese attack was pre-planned accused the government of being "fast asleep".

"It's now crystal clear that: 1. The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned. 2. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem. 3. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans," Gandhi said in a tweet.

He attached link of ANI story in which Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik had said that the violent faceoff was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply."

Responding to allegations, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that in his blind hate against Narendra Modi government, Rahul Gandhi is going against the interests of the nation.

"In your blind hate against narendramodi govt and for your personal glorification, you're actually going against the interests of the nation. Wishing you on your birthday, I pray to GOD to bestow you with mental maturity," Reddy said in a tweet.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hit out at Gandhi.

"Whenever a military challenge arises in front of India, at the same time this man questions the army. No wonder he goes to JNU and sits with those who celebrate the death of our soldiers," Rijiju said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)