Rahul terms coronavirus 'huge problem', says economy will be destroyed if no action taken

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over its handling of the economy and coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the government is in a 'stupor' and said the Indian economy will be destroyed if no strong action taken to deal with the lethal infection.

"I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non-solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress Wayanad MP, who has been targetting the Centre over an economic slowdown and not paying proper heed to coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday said 'timely action is critical as COVID 19 is a serious threat to people and economy'.

"The Coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical," he wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi also claimed that government is looking unprepared to tackle coronavirus.



"There is no preparation with respect to coronavirus. The Indian government is sleeping. They do not realise that coronavirus is spreading in this country. And it is going to have devastating consequences. Our Prime Minister is sleeping," he had said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the lethal infection. (ANI)