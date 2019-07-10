Rahul to appear before Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on July 12

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:22 IST

Rahul promises to be there for Amethi even at 4AM

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): On his first visit to Amethi after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured party workers that he would be there whenever Amethi needs him, whether at night or at 4 in the morning.