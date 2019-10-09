Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)
Rahul to be in Gujarat for defamation case hearing from Oct 10

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to be in Gujarat on October 10 and 11 to defend himself in two defamation cases.
Gandhi will appear before a court in Surat on October 10 in connection with a defamation case filed against him for saying "how come all thieves have Modi as a common surname" during the Lok Sabha election, earlier this year.
The Gandhi scion was summoned by the court in July. The court then exempted him from personal appearance and slated the matter for October.
On the 11th, he will appear before a Court in Ahmadabad in connection with a criminal defamation case lodged by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank filed against him.
It was lodged by the chairman of the bank, Ajay Patel, after Gandhi accused it of being involved in a scam to swap demonetised notes worth Rs750 crore within days of demonetization.
He was granted bail in this case in July, earlier this year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:24 IST

