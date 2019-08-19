Rahul to draw people's attention towards Rajiv Gandhi's achievements, shares first video

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A day ahead of his father's 75th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the whole week will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by drawing country's attention towards his incredible achievements.

"This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution," Rahul tweeted along with a video.

In the first video, Gandhi scion shared how seeds for revolution in the IT sector in the country were grown in 1985 under the leadership of Congress visionary leader Rajiv Gandhi.

Some of the steps taken by Rajiv government as shown in the video include -- "Computers become the symbol of ambitious Indians, entrepreneurs like NR Narayana Murthy, Shiv Nadar and Azim Prem set-up world-class IT companies, through MTNL Indians could connect to 243 overseas countries, digitised telephone exchanges, PCO's introduced to connect rural and urban India and first Indian Railways introduced Digital reservation for tickets."

The 55-second video concludes quoting Rajiv Gandhi saying, "India missed the industrial revolution, it cannot afford to miss the computer revolution."

To spread this idea of Rajiv Gandhi, Venugopal had directed the party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.

He has also instructed the leaders that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

