Rahul to pay condolence to kin of ex- block president during Amethi visit

New Delhi [India], July 09 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi, who will make his first visit to Amethi on July 10 after a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha, will pay a private condolence visit to former block president, Dwinda Prasad Dwivedi's family in district's Babhanpur village.

He will first reach Lucknow and then proceed to Gauriganj in Amethi by road.

Dwivedi, a member of the party died a few months back after a prolonged illness.

As per the schedule, Gandhi on his daylong visit to Amethi will attend a meeting of Congress workers at a college in the district at 12 noon to ascertain the reason behind his party's humiliating defeat in the general elections and will take feedback from them.

At 2.30 pm, he will pay a private condolence visit to Dwivedi's family in Babhanpur village.

According to the party, these are not public events and media access will not be allowed.

Gandhi scion has publically announced his resignation as Congress president recently taking the moral responsibility of poll defeat.

The former lawmaker from Amethi lost the Nehru-Gandhi bastion to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

It was the seat from where his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, had contested and won.



Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was a prestige battle in the recent Lok Sabha elections, which Irani won with a heavy margin, defeating Gandhi, who held the seat for the past 15 years.

The Gandhi scion, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

Last week, he had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the CWC to choose his successor. (ANI)