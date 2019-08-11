Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi (File photo)
Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Rahul to review status of relief operations in flood-hit Wayanad

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:01 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will visit flood-hit Kerala on Sunday, will review the aid being provided to relief camps across his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is one of the worst-hit districts in the state.
Taking to Twitter, Wayand MP said, "For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District and State officials."
Gandhi is on his way to Kerala and will reach the state by 2.20 pm.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Wayanad was the worst-hit district in the state and had estimated that approximately 11 people had died in the district alone due to floods.
"Accidents have happened in unexpected areas.... 80 landslides in various parts of the state. Malappuram, Kavalappara, Bhoothalam Colony and Puthumala in Wayanad are worst affected," Vijayan had said during a press conference.
Around 28 people have died and 27 others sustained injuries following incessant rains and overflowing of rivers in several parts of Kerala, said the state government on Friday.
A statement from the Chief Minister Office (CMO) had said: "Statewide 28 people have lost their lives and other 27 have sustained injuries following the heavy rains causing a flood-like situation in the state. So far seven persons went missing."
Rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and the local police. (ANI)

