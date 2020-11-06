Rahul's 'MVM' comment is acknowledgment of defeat: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as Modi Voting Machine (MVM) is an acknowledgment of defeat.

"I can say it as a challenge that this time the Modi 'jinn' will come out of the EVM in Bihar. Rahul's comment about the 'MVM' is an acknowledgment of defeat. This 'jinn' is the blessings of the poor people," said Singh.



Gandhi on Wednesday termed EVM as "Modi Voting Machine" (MVM).

Addressing a rally in Bihar, Gandhi said no matter what machine it is, the "gathbandhan (Grand Alliance of the Congress, RJD and Left parties)" will win this time as the youth of Bihar is angry with the present National Democratic Alliance government.

"EVM is not EVM, but MVM -- Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, gathbandhan will win," Gandhi said. (ANI)

