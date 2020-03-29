Raid at supermarkets in Hyderabad selling essential commodities at high prices

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Raids were conducted at supermarkets here which were selling essential commodities at high prices and maintaining poor hygiene amid nationwide lockdown.

Tanuja, Assistant Civil Supplies Officer, Telangana Civil Supplies Department speaking to ANI said: "We are monitoring wherever wholesale and the retail shops are selling in black or at a higher cost or holding the stock. We warned them not to sell items above MRP rates. We have raided at some places like Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam and Vijay Nagar Colony areas of Hyderabad and almost covered the nearby areas. We have booked 2 cases- one at Mehdipatnam and the other at a supermarket. There is also one case for legal metrology."

"We request people if they have any complaints regarding the purchase of vegetables, fruits, grains, pulses and sugar they can call on the toll-free number 04023447770 and give a complaint. We will privately observe and register cases," the civil supplies officer said.

Tanuja also asked wholesalers and the retailers should follow the necessary precautions for novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

