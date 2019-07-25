Raids at NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's Pune residence

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif's residence here.
Mushrif is an MLA from Kolhapur's Kagal Assembly seat.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
