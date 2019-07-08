Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Lokayukta conducted raids at four properties belonging to the State Food Supply Department Manager Salman Haider here on Monday in connection a case of disproportionate assets.
Searches were also conducted at three other locations including Manik Bagh, Kagdipura, and Palsikar Colony.
Lokayukta left for Jabalpur after conducting raids in Indore.
Further details are awaited.
(ANI)
Raids at State Food and Civil Supply Manager's properties in Indore
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:36 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Lokayukta conducted raids at four properties belonging to the State Food Supply Department Manager Salman Haider here on Monday in connection a case of disproportionate assets.