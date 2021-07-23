Raigad landslides: PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured persons due to the landslide.

"PM @narendramodi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured", the PMO tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday informed that around 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain-triggered landslides in the Raigad district of the state and said that rescue operations are underway.

After taking stock of the situation, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, "Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide."

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense", said the Chief Minister.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days. The Chief Minister was informed about the flood situation in Mahad by the Raigad District Collector.

"The rescue operation has been started with the help of rescue squads and helicopters in Mahad, and the administration has appealed to people stranded in their homes due to landslides to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued," said District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary. (ANI)