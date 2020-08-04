Raigarh police distribute 12.37 lakh masks to create COVID-19 awareness

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Raigarh police have distributed 12.37 lakh masks under 'Ek Raksha Sutra Mask Ka' initiative on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to create awareness about COVID-19 precautions and to get certified by Golden Books of World Records.

Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh said that police have distributed 12.37 lakh masks on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to create awareness.

"On Raksha Bandhan, we have launched 'Ek Raksha Sutra Mask Ka' initiative. We have distributed a total of 14.87 lakh masks with the help of NGOs and other institutions. The police teams alone have distributed 12.37 lakh masks in the district. We want to create awareness about the usage of masks to prevent COVID-19. A mask is also a tool for the safety of people," Singh said while speaking to media.

Later while speaking to ANI, Singh claimed that this record of mask distribution will be certified by Golden Books of World Records.

The Police has requested people to click pictures while distributing masks in their area and to share it with police in social media platforms.

The campaign begins at 9 am on Raksha Bandhan day with the help of 362 different organisations and 7,500 volunteers.

The police officers have been deputed to monitor the mega campaign of mask distribution.

People representatives, officers, industrialists, religious organisations, different sections of society, media and residents of Raigarh appreciated while taking an active part in this campaign. (ANI)

