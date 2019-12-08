Raigarh: Six-year-old girl raped by minor boy, accused arrested

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A case of rape with a six-year-old girl by her teenage neighbour was registered at Lailunga police station of the district.

The 15-year-old accused, who lives in the neighbourhood of the victim was arrested following the complaint of rape.

"FIR has been registered and the accused was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board", Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

