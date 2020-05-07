Raigarh SP and Collector visit hospital to meet gas leak victims

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar on Thursday met those who were affected by the gas leak at a paper mill here.

Speaking to media about the incident, Singh said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from the cops.

"Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us and did not inform police. A case will be registered,"he said.

At least seven workers were hospitalized after a gas leak at a paper mill in Raigarh on Thursday. Three of the workers are said to be critical condition. (ANI)

