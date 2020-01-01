Rail fare hike draws mixed reactions from commuters in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Indian Railways decisions to hike the passenger fare, has received a mixed response from the people of the national capital.

Some commuters believe that the fare hike is not right as it would make it difficult for poor people to afford tickets.

"This is not a good time to increase the fare as it was done just a few months back. Anyway, the public is facing difficulties to cope with the expensive market. How will a poor survive in this world?" another commuter Vidya Sagar told ANI.

"Our income cannot support this. We don't earn that much money to pay this high amount of the tickets. We, labourers, are not paid much," said a labourer.

Meanwhile, some people opined that the fare hike will help in railway development and passengers should cooperate with the move.

"I think there is nothing wrong with this. If we want an improvement in the railways then we will have to invest. So the government has to do something and we should cooperate with them," said a passenger at the railway station.

On New Year's Eve (December 31) the Ministry of Railways revised the basic passenger fare which has been effective from January 1, 2020.

The ministry said that the increased fare will help in the modernisation of the Indian Railways.

The fare of ordinary non-AC classes increased by one paisa per kilometre and by two paise in Mail/Express non-AC classes.

Fare has been hiked by 4 paise per kilometre in AC classes, while suburban fare and season tickets will remain the same. (ANI)

