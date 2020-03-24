Rail freight tariff won't be levied on EXIM empty containers till April 30: CONCOR

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) said that no rail freight tariff will be levied for existing stream carrying EXIM empty containers up to April 30.

It stated that at the respective terminals, the terminal handling and other charges will be levied separately.

"No rail freight tariff will be levied for existing stream carrying EXIM empty containers up to April 30. Terminal handling and any other charges will be levied separately at respective terminals. Any port-related charge will be borne by the customer," CONCOR said. (ANI)

