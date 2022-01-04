Rail Land Development Authority invites bids for leasing residential plot in Prayagraj's Jhusi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Under the jurisdiction of Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway (NER) in Uttar Pradesh, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, is inviting bids for leasing a vacant plot of land measuring 70,606 sqm for the purpose of residential development at Jhusi in Prayagraj district.

According to a press note issued by RLDA on Tuesday, the site is approachable through road, air and rail networks, with the Prayagraj airport being about 25 kilometres away and the Jhusi railway station situated adjacent to it. The deadline for e-bid submission is January 31, 2022.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of the RLDA said, "Jhusi is a place of historical importance, having Neolithic origins. This town is located across the Ganges River and is today well connected with Prayagraj through the Shastri Bridge. As commerce has been growing, the infrastructure is also enhancing day after day."



"Today, Jhusi mainly comprises residential apartments, plots and independent houses. It is an excellent and most conducive spot to kickstart an aggressive real estate bustle," he added.

Further, Dudeja said that the Floor Space Index (FSI) being offered is 1.50 for the complete plot size and the reserve price of this site has been pegged at Rs 79.40 crore for a lease period of 99 years.

The online Pre-Bid meeting was held on December 20, 2021, where prominent national and local level developers participated. (ANI)

