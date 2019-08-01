Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As many as six mail express trains were affected in the wee hours of Thursday after the last wagon of a goods train derailed here.
According to the officials, the last coach of the train derailed between Milak and Nagaria station and the traffic on the upline was resumed after fixing it around 8.25 am.
The line's fitness is under investigation. (ANI)
Rail services disrupted after goods train derails near Rampur station
ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:49 IST
