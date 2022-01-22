Rail traffic disrupted on Delhi-Mathura route as goods train derails in UP's Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): As many as 15 coaches of a goods train got derailed in the middle of Bhuteshwar Vrindavan on Mathura-Delhi rail route late on Friday.

Following the derailment, rail traffic was completely obstructed between Mathura and Delhi. All the trains coming towards Mathura have been diverted.

"Railway administration is working on a war footing basis to remove coaches from the track. However, due to the fog, they are facing problems in rescuing them. Local officials of the railways and police administration reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported. Railway officials started clearing the track by asking for big cranes," said Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, Dr Shivam Sharma.



According to the information so far, the work of clearing the track is going on in full swing.



Sharma said, "The train was going from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad. Three lines (up, down and third line) have been disrupted due to overturning of 15 coaches on Mathura-Palwal main road between Vrindavan-Bhuteshwar at 23.32 last night."

"Restoration work is being done on the spot under the leadership of Agra Divisional Railway Manager Anand Swarup. Local officials immediately reached the spot and senior officers of the division also immediately left for the spot as soon as the information was received," he said.

As many as, 10 trains have been cancelled till now, he added. (ANI)

