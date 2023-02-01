RailTel posts consolidated income of Rs 462 crore in Q3 of FY22-23 on Jan 31

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): RailTel, a "Mini Ratna" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, announced consolidated income of Rs 462 crore in the 3rd quarter of FY 22-23 with the growth of 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in its 137th Board Meeting held on January 31, 2023, said a press release on Tuesday.

As per the official statement, the company has posted a growth of 17 per cent in revenue over nine months of FY23 in comparison to the corresponding period of FY22. The Company achieved an EBITDA margin of 17 per cent in Q3, added the press release.

With this, RailTel has posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) amounting to Rs 43 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 32 crore during Q3 of FY 22-23 on a consolidated basis. In the months of the current FY, RailTel has posted a total profit after tax of Rs 113 cr, the statement said.



While talking about the result, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman, and Managing Director of RailTel said that the company is doing well in this weak market scenario with consistent growth in operational revenue and have been posting healthy profits. Right now we have a very healthy order book of Rs 4,700+ crore which is steadily translating into revenue in coming quarters in a phased manner. Our target segment, which is the domestic market, augurs well for our Company due to the growing digitization needs of our country.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities, and rural areas of the country.

Along with a strong a reliable network of 61,000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well. With its pan-India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for the implementation of various mission mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field.

RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into the digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6,108+ stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

