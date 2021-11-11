RailTel to implement tunnel radio communication system to improve safety

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): RailTel has been awarded the work of provision of Integrated Tunnel Communication System (VHF Simplex) in sections of Konkan Railway jurisdiction of Rail Link project in Udhampur - Srinagar- Baramulla section of Northern Railway which is a crucial project aimed to connect the valley with the rest of the country.

The total cost of the tunnel communication work is Rs 86.90 crores.

Communication inside the tunnels is interrupted due to poor signal coverage, which can hamper train operation & maintenance activities. This state-of-the-art Integrated Tunnel Communication System is designed to provide uninterrupted radio communication between handheld radios inside the tunnel, to the base station at tunnel control rooms and Station Masters of adjacent stations.



The handheld devices are provided to staff involved in construction/maintenance activities and train operations. The communication of all channels in the tunnel is independent, simultaneous and failure-free. Completion of this work will ensure the safe and smooth running of trains inside the tunnels, on undoubtedly, one of the most difficult terrains of the Indian Railway.

Talking about this, Puneet Chawla, CMD/RailTel, said, "Tunnel Communication is a crucial part of an overall train communication system and RailTel has the expertise to execute it for improving train operations as well as safety. We are already executing similar projects for Panvel - Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara - Igatpuri section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway and Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of South Western Railway. We are eyeing more similar projects and generating good revenue from these niche projects will not only help to diversify the work experience of RailTel but will also enable us to contribute towards Nation Building."

This project will achieve continuous coverage over the entire length of the tunnel, clear audio throughout with no interference, reliable system operation under harsh tunnel environmental conditions, trunked radio channels across many bands and ease of system operation and maintenance. (ANI)

