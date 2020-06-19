Railway Board Chairman inspects isolation coaches stationed at Anand Vihar Terminal

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav visited Anand Vihar Terminal on Thursday where 267 coaches converted to isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, equivalent to more than 4,000 beds, have been stationed.



He informed that the station has been completely converted into COVID-Care Centre. He also said that 50 coaches have also been deployed at Shakurbasti railway station.



"Indian Railways converted coaches into COVID care centres. In case, the infrastructure of states gets exhausted then mild patients can be accommodated in these coaches. We have arranged beds and gas cylinders. After consulting experts, we decided that non-AC coaches will be useful in the fight against coronavirus. The top of the coaches are being covered with a canopy and the windows have been provided with mosquito mesh. This will help in cross ventilation of the coaches. We have fixed insulating material over coaches to control temperature," Yadav told ANI.



"In Delhi, we have deployed 503 coaches at different stations. We have converted Anand Vihar station into COVID care centre and 267 coaches have been deployed with over 4000 beds. 50 coaches have been deployed in Shakurbasti station. Wherever these COVID care coaches have been deployed the state government will link it to a hospital," he said.



Yadav said that ambulances and medical services will be provided by the state government.



"Railways has set up a control room which will be manned 24x7. Sanitizing and cleaning of platforms, water and electricity with a 100 per cent electric backup is available at the station. Coaches will work as an extension of a hospital, this way it will be easier for admission and monitoring of the patients. Very mild to mild cases will be kept here," he said.



The Chairman said that two oxygen cylinders have been arranged in every coach and staff will be available round the clock. He said that the Railways will arrange food for the coaches in Delhi.



"In UP, 372 coaches have been deployed. The state government demanded us to deploy these coaches in small areas where infrastructure is not available. In some stations, where catering facility is not available the state government will ensure," Yadav said.



Yadav went around the premises and inspected the rakes. He also took stock of the facilities provided in the coaches for housing very mild to mild Covid-19 patients.

He expressed satisfaction at the efforts made by Northern Railway to serve the society and the nation in these difficult times.



The Chairman further added that as the cases in the national capital are on the rise innovative use of Railways assets will help the state governments in dealing with the situation.



He also said that that the Indian Railways has more than 5200 coaches ready as isolation wards. (ANI)







