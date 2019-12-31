New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The term of Railway Board VK Yadav">Chairman of Railway Board VK Yadav has been extended by a period of one year, the government said on Tuesday.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-employment of Vinod Kumar Yadav as Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year with effect from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020," a release by the Department of Personnel and Training said.
Yadav has been in office as the Railway Board Chairman since January 1, 2019. (ANI)
Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav's term extended by 1 year
ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:31 IST
