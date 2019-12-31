Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav's term extended by 1 year

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The term of Railway Board VK Yadav">Chairman of Railway Board VK Yadav has been extended by a period of one year, the government said on Tuesday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-employment of Vinod Kumar Yadav as Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year with effect from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020," a release by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Yadav has been in office as the Railway Board Chairman since January 1, 2019. (ANI)

