Railway Board's office to remain closed for sanitisation

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Railway Board's office at Rail Bhawan will remain closed on May 14 and 15 for sanitisation in the wake of recent COVID-19 positive case here.

In a circular, the Ministry of Railways said that intensive sanitisation of the rooms/common areas of Railway Board's Office will be carried out during the period.

Meanwhile, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rose to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

