Railway constable saves man from falling into gap between platform, train in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): The timely intervention of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a man from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Wadala station in Mumbai on Sunday.

The passenger slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train.



The Central Railway shared a clip of the incident on Twitter, which shows the passenger is falling off the moving train. As soon as the passenger falls on the platform, the RPF constable drags the man safely.

"Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Wadala station," the tweet reads.

The Central Railway also urged people not to board or deboard a moving train. (ANI)

