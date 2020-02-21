Railway customers can now converse in Hindi through 'ASKDISHA' chatbot

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): In order to resolve queries of railway passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has now powered voice-enabled 'ASKDISHA' to converse with customers in Hindi language.

The customers can now ask queries to 'ASKDISHA' chatbot in the Hindi language by voice as well as text.

The chatbot is a special computer programme designed to simulate conversations with users, especially over the internet.

The Indian Railways had introduced the services of Artificial Intelligence-based 'ASKDISHA' chatbot in October 2018 for the benefit of the users of the ticketing and the tourism website of its Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), IRCTC and was initially launched in English language.

On average, around 3,000 enquiries are being handled by ASKDISHA in Hindi language on a daily basis and the figure is increasing day by day which also shows the acceptability of the new feature by the customers.

The IRCTC plans to launch ASKDISHA in more languages along with many other additional features in the future.

The first-of-its-kind initiative by IRCTC is aimed at facilitating accessibility by answering users' queries pertaining to various services offered to railway passengers.

Since its initial launch, more than 150 million passengers have been benefited by ASKDISHA with 10 billion interactions for seeking help on a reservation of tickets, cancellation, inquiry of refund status, fare, PNR search, train running status, inquiry about retiring rooms and tourism products. (ANI)

