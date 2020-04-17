Railway distributes food to around 11,500 poor in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Indian Railway, along with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and some NGOs, is distributing food to around 11,500 poor and needy people every day at railway stations across the national capital.

Narendra Malik, who is an RPF inspector posted at Shakurbasti station, said that social distancing is maintained while the food is provided and face masks are also distributed.

"When the lockdown was imposed, we found out that a large number of daily wage workers lived in the Shakurbasti slum area. All these people are hungry due to the lockdown. We talked to senior divisional security commissioner AN Jha who raised the issue with railway ministry officials," Malik told ANI here.

He said the Ministry of Railways immediately allowed us to distribute food among these people.



"IRCTC, RPF, and some NGOs are working together to feed these people. Around 11,500 people are being fed daily in the Delhi railway division. Around 700 to 800 people are being fed daily in the Shakurbasti area alone," Malik said.

According to officials, the food is prepared at the IRCTC base kitchen, from where it is sent to all the railway stations where it is distributed among the people by RPF officials. Some NGOs in Noida and Delhi also make some food and send it for distribution.

IRCTC alone prepares the food for about 4,000 people, officials informed.



"Before distributing the food, we give these people sanitizer to clean their hands and distribute face masks as well. We practice social distancing while distributing food and have also put markers on the ground for people to observe social distancing while standing in queue for food and while eating as well," Malik said.

"We also make announcements for people on how to maintain hygiene and avoid coronavirus infection. We tell them what rules to follow during the coronavirus lockdown as well," he added. (ANI)

