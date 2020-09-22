Railway floats revised tender of 44 Vande Bharat trains sets, only companies registered in India can apply

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian Railways has floated the revised tender of semi-high speed 44 Vande Bharat train sets.

"Indian Railways has floated the revised tender of semi high speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets. The tender is for three-phase propulsion, control and other equipment along with bogies for trains sets," a Railway Ministry release said.

The tender has been uploaded on www.ireps.gov.in. The pre-bid meeting is on September 29, 2020 and the tender opening date is November 17, 2020.



The ministry said that the revised tender is in line with the government's preference for Make in India policy and the minimum local content percentage has been revised to 75 per cent.

"It is the first big tender under revised DPIIT norms of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. This tender is now a domestic tender. Only companies registered in India can apply and will have to quote in Indian Rupee," the release said.

According to the ministry, train sets shall be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli. (ANI)

