Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces introduction of 'Bharat Gaurav Trains'

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the introduction of theme-based tourist circuit trains Bharat Gaurav Trains.

Speaking to the media in a press conference, he said that these trains will help realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world.

He further added that the core strength of the professionals of the tourism sector would be leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.



Ministry of Railways, in its official release, stated, Service Provider would be free to decide themes like Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Shri Ram etc. Further, this Service Provider will offer all-inclusive package to tourist including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical/heritage sites, tour guides etc.

Full flexibility to decide package cost based on level of services are being offered. Choice of coaches suiting the clientele, different segments like luxury, budget etc. Free to design/furnish interior of the coaches based on the theme. Branding and advertisement are permitted both inside and outside of the train.Train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches including 2 SLRs (Guard Vans).

Customer Support Units to be made functional in the field for hand holding the service provider and for smooth implementation of this scheme. (ANI)

