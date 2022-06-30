Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Odisha tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha on Thursday, informed the East Coast Railways on Wednesday.

During his visit, Vaishnaw will inspect various Railway Section and inaugurate train services.

Vaishnaw will inspect Khurda Road-Balangir Project and will open Mahipur-Naugaon Road Railway Section at Nuagaon Road Station. He will also Flag off the Extension of 08429/08430 Bhubaneswar-Mahipur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special up to Nuagaon Road from Nuagaon Road Station and announce New Train towards Puri and Stoppage of Sewa Express at Bolagarh PH.



In the evening, Vaishnaw will inaugurate the Khurda Road New Station Building and flag-off of the LHB Services in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express from Khurda Road Station. Apart from this, Railway Minister will inaugurate the New Building of Patia and Vani Vihar PH through video conferencing from Khurda Road Station.

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will also grace the occasion at Khurda Road Station.

Member of Parliament (Loksabha) Achyutananda Samanta, MLAs Rajendra Kumar Sahoo and Ramesh Chandra Behera will grace the occasion at Nuagaon Road Station.

Member of Parliament (Loksabha) Aparajita Sarangi, MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Susant Kumar Rout will grace the occasion at Khurda Road Station.

Vaishnaw will also inspect passenger facilities and open various public amenities for Rath Yatra at Puri Station in the late evening. This include, Special train for Rath Yatra pilgrims, Covered Shelter for 15000 pilgrims, Executive Lounge, Mobile Ticketing facilities, Battery operated cart facilities for the elderly and differently-abled person, Food Court and Free food for needy people. (ANI)

