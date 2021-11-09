Railway Minister holds meeting over infrastructural development works of railways in Odisha

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday held a high-level review meeting with the General Manager of South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

As per official information, the issues pertaining to infrastructural development works of railways in Odisha, especially in the Jharsuguda area were discussed in the meeting.



During the discussion, the Railway Minister also gave importance to safety issues and suggested several measures to improve the passenger amenities over South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

The statement further stated that the minister laid stress on the timely completion of all ongoing railway projects.

Other officials of Jharsuguda district and officers of South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway and South East Central Railway also attended the meeting. (ANI)

