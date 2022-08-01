Railway Minister launches special superfast weekly train between Rewa, Udaipur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 31 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday launched a weekly special superfast train between Rewa and Udaipur.

The train number 02181/02182 Rewa-Udaipur City-Rewa Weekly special Superfast will depart weekly from Rewa station at 15.30 hrs on Sundays, covering Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Malkhedi, Mungawali, Ashoknagar, Guna, Ruthiya, Baran, Ant will reach Udaipur City Station on the next morning via Sogaria, Bundi, Mandalgarh, Chanderia, Kapasan, Mavli Junction, Ranapratap Nagar.

Addressing the program on this occasion the railway minister said, "Indian Railways is moving towards a new direction today under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi." He saluted this heroic land of Rajasthan and praised the honourable local MP for the development of railways in this area, as well as the strong leaders in Rewa and West Bengal.





Union Minister Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat, made in India with indigenous technology under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, is better than Japan's best bullet train in the world.

Talking about the redevelopment of stations, he said, "That the stations are being built with a plan for the next 50 years. With the start of these train services, the benefit of better connectivity and easy and economical travel between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will come. Along with this, tourism will get a boost due to the establishment of the Rewa region of Madhya Pradesh with Udaipur, the city of lakes in Rajasthan". (ANI)

