Railway Ministry discusses draft model concession agreement on development of stations with stakeholders

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) on Wednesday held a consultation with various stakeholders in connection with the finalization of the Model Concession Agreement for Station Development through the Public-private partnership (PPP) model.

According to a statement issued by the RLDA, the online webinar conducted in this regard on September 6, 2021, evoked a huge response, as over 140 participants participated in the programme.

The webinar was a part of an elaborate exercise taken up by the Ministry of Railways, under the guidance of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to simplify the Model Concession Agreement (MCA).



Earlier the draft MCA was uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Railways on August 27, 2021, and responses from the stakeholders were solicited.

Most of the stakeholders appreciated the draft MCA and the process run by the Ministry of Railways to include the views of the industry.

The webinar was addressed by OP Singh, Additional Member, Land and Amenities, Railway Board; Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA and SK Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC.

"National Monetization Pipeline of the Rs 6,00,000 crores announced by the Government of India includes 400 stations where an investment of Rs 76000 crores is envisaged. 40 stations are targeted to be taken up in 2021-22 and another 120 stations in 2022-23. To make the program a success, the concerns of various stakeholders need to be addressed. To have a smooth implementation of this ambitious program, the Ministry of Railways has shared the draft MCA and held this webinar for active participation of the stakeholders in the process," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a Statutory Authority under the Ministry of Railways with a mandate to develop and monetize surplus Railway Land, Colony redevelopment and station redevelopment across the country. RLDA is presently working on 112 stations, 84 colonies and over 100 greenfield Commercial sites for development and monetization. (ANI)

