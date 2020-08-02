Railway Ministry holds virtual retirement function for the first time

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a first of its kind event, the Ministry of Railways organised a virtual retirement function for 2,320 Indian Railways officers and employees who superannuated on July 31 this year.

According to an official statement issued today, the event was attended by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State of Railways Suresh C Angadi, Railway Board Secretary Sushant Kumar Mishra and senior officers of the ministry.

Piyush Goyal said, "In COVID-19 phase, freight trains, parcel trains, Shramik Special trains were moving. Railways have put in best efforts to serve the nation during the pandemic. Railway employees are no less than Corona warriors. I would like to compliment the staff for making efforts to fight against COVID."

He said that retirement is an intermediate station in one's life journey. The latter half of the journey can be interesting if one decides to do something better for the country, he added.

"It is a day of happiness and sadness. It is a happy occasion because the employees have served long period in different areas, capacities, responsibilities. Your contribution to make the Railways better shall be remembered. The Railways have shown improvement in their style of working," Goyal said.

"If we spare some time and utilise our experiences for the service of the nation, our country's future can become bright. We may encourage the next generation in a better way and leave a better country for them," he added.

Goyal urged the retirees to perform small acts which can bring discernible changes in society like rainwater harvesting, production of manure from wet waste and thinking of innovative ways to increase production of farmers' harvest.

He said the officers/staff who retired from Railways have vast experience of working in the government sector and urged them to educate the common people about the government of India's policies and programmes.

Addressing the retirees, Angadi said, "It is a great pleasure to be with you all. The Railways and the country can never forget the services which Railway staff have rendered. Your advise/suggestion is always welcome to motivate the young staff. I pray to God to give you strength. A railwayman is always a railwayman." (ANI)

