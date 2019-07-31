Railway Ministry issues clarification on job cuts report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the letters sent to the officials of Railways are to conduct a routine performance review of the employees.

"It is clarified that letters have been issued to Railway zones/production Units, etc., merely by way of reiteration to conduct the routine review of performance of the Railway employees in pursuance of the service conditions laid down under the Indian Railway Establishment Code," the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Railway said in a statement.

The official's statement comes after some media reports stated that the Indian Railways are taking steps towards compulsorily retiring a sizeable number of Railway employees. (ANI)

