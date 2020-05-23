Railway Ministry produced 1.2 lakh PPE kits, 1.4 lakh litre sanitiser; 200 Mail Express trains from June 1

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Ministry of Railway has produced 1.2 lakh coveralls and 1.4 lakh litres of sanitiser, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday, adding that 200 Mail Express trains will be run from June 1.

Yadav, who was talking to media persons here, said: "Ministry of Railways has contributed immensely in the effort to domestically produce personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and sanitisers. We produced 1.2 lakh coveralls and 1.4 lakh litres of sanitiser."

"Uninterrupted freight movement operations by the Ministry of Railways have ensured delivery of 9.7 million tonnes of food grain between April 1 and May 22. 3,255 new Parcel Special Trains have been run since March 22," he said.

Speaking on the cyclone, he said that as soon as West Bengal government gives us the clearance, we'll run the trains to the State.

"Cyclone was a natural calamity. West Bengal Chief Secretary wrote to me that restoration work is underway. They'll tell us soon when they are able to receive the trains. As soon as they give us the clearance, we'll run the trains to West Bengal," he said.

He also said that 200 Mail Express trains will be run from June 1. "In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways will run 200 Mail Express trains starting June 1," said Yadav.

He said that 80 per cent of the train journeys were undertaken by the migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Shramik Special trains were started on May 1. Free meals and drinking water were provided to all passengers. Social distancing and hygiene protocols are being followed in trains and stations," added Yadav.

He said that the Railway Ministry has started special passenger trains since May 12 to carry passengers from Delhi to 15 major cities.

Yadav said that day-wise breakup of Shramik Special trains has been provided with details of the number of passengers they have carried.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus. (ANI)

