Railway Ministry suspends recruitment exam following protests

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): In view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.



According to a spokesperson, the Railway Ministry has constituted a committee that will listen to the views of the candidates who cleared or failed and following that the committee will submit its report to the Ministry of Railways. Only after that, the Railway Ministry would take a decision regarding the exam.

The job aspirants blocked the New Delhi-Kolkata main railway tracks and some others protested in Bihar's Arrah and Sharif Railway station. The protesters also allegedly set a train on fire in Arrah.(ANI)

