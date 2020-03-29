Railway Protection Force personnel distributes food to needy in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Railway Protection Force personnel on Sunday distributed food to needy in Patna amid lockdown due to COVID-19.

Senior Commandant, RPF SKS Rathore, said, "Food is being prepared at IRCTC kitchens and our personnel are distributing it to poor."

"We are following social distancing norms and also guiding them to do the same," he said.

Bihar Health Department on Sunday said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 11 in the state.

"Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar rises to 11. A total of 5 new cases were reported from Patna and 1 each in Nalanda, Siwan and Lakhisarai", Bihar Health Department said.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25. (ANI)

