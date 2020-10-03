Railway Protection Force rescues 14 girls going to Hyderabad on the promise of jobs

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 14 girls in Ranchi who were going to Hyderabad without a guardian on the promise of getting jobs there, said Amitabh A Vardhan, Inspector RPF, Ranchi.



The RPF was alerted after people got suspicious as the girls were travelling without a guardian.

"Their movement seemed suspicious as they were travelling without a guardian. Upon enquiry it was learned that they were promised jobs," said Vardhan.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

