Railway Protection Force saves 62 lives, rescues 1,156 children from trafficking this February

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday said that in the month of February, the force has saved 62 lives from incidents wherein passengers trying to board/de-board a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of train.

In a press statement, the RPF apprised that in February alone, they have rescued 1,156 children in need of care and protection who were lost/separated from their families due to various reasons.

"There are incidents wherein passengers trying to board/de-board a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of the train. Under mission "Jeevan Raksha" RPF personnel, risking their own lives saved 62 (35 Male + 27 Female) persons during the month of February 2022 and 114 lives in 2022," the statement read.

Stressing on the distress children face due to exploitation or trafficking, the force has launched "Operation Nanhe Fariste", to leverage the strategic positioning of RPF for child protection and rescue.

"During the month of February 2022, 1,156 children (787 Boys + 369 Girls) in need of care and protection who came in contact with Indian Railways were rescued the follow-up action in coordination with the NGOs. We have rescued 1,488 boys and 713 girls (total 2,201 minors) in 2022," they informed.



Further, the force said that ladies RPF personnel, who currently form about 9 per cent of total strength, go out of the way to help pregnant women, who go into labour during their train journeys, in childbirth under "Operation Matrishakti".

"During the month of February 2022, lady RPF personnel provided assistance to nine such women passengers and were instrumental in bringing their children to this beautiful world. We have provided help in 16 such cases in 2022," RPF informed.

To check Narcotics peddling RPF has launched "Operation NARCOS".

Under this operation, the RPF said that they have recovered narcotic products valued at Rs 2.28 crores with the arrest of 67 persons during the month of February.

"The figure of seizure has crossed Rs 3.82 crores with the arrest of 248 persons in the year 2022," the RPF informed. (ANI)

