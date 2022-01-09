Railway Protection Force seizes drugs worth approx Rs 1.5 cr

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Railway Protection Force on Sunday informed that it has seized drugs worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

On a tip-off, the joint team of RPF Hubballi and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru arrested a young Ugandan lady.

Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde said today, "As part of its ongoing drive against smuggling and illegal trafficking through the Indian Railways, the team of RPF Hubballi, busted a drug trafficking attempt through its jurisdiction. On a tip-off, the joint team of RPF Hubballi and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru arrested a young Ugandan lady in possession of a highly addictive drug believed to be methamphetamine. Based on Intelligence inputs, the team of RPF Hubballi alerted all its units at the station as well as onboard."



A team comprising of ladies staff was sent onboard train to trace the suspect, while the access control and CCTV operations at the station were made active. The suspect, travelling in a sleeper coach of Karnataka Sampark Kranti, was intercepted and enquired. Her dubious behaviour made officials to check her bags and find two neatly packed Cerelac packets.

On carefully opening the packets, the substance appearing to be drugs was found, which was later confirmed as methamphetamine, the official release said.

About 995 grams of the seized drug is believed to be of approximately 1.5 crores in value and was supposed to be transferred from Delhi to Bangalore. The suspect is presently in police custody after production in court.

The interrogation and probe by several law enforcement agencies is still on to find out her links with the traffickers in Karnataka or in the country. The local police is also probing about the links of the syndicate in the city. (ANI)

