Railway renames Allahabad Division as Prayagraj Division

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Allahabad Division of Indian Railways will now be known as the Prayagraj Division, the Ministry of Railways notified on Saturday.

"It is hereby notified for general information that the Central Government has decided to change the name of Allahabad Division to Prayagraj Division. The names of other Railway offices in this Division, bearing the name 'Allahabad', may also be changed accordingly," the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways on Saturday read.

It also added that the changes have come into force with immediate effect.

Further, the Indian Railway Conference Association also issued a letter to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway for registering the change in names and station codes of two stations.

The name of Allahabad City (ALY) station has been changed to Prayagraj Rambag (PRRB) station.

Further, the name of Prayag Ghat (PYG) station will be changed to Prayagraj Sangam (PYGS), according to the letter addressed to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway.

Earlier this week, through an official communication, it had been notified that four Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will now sport new names, a move aimed at reviving the identity of the ancient city.

According to the official communication on Thursday, Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

"The central and Uttar Pradesh government have decided to keep the names of Allahabad Junction, Allahabad City, Allahabad Chhioki, and Prayagghat stations located in Prayagraj district on the words starting from Prayagraj. This decision will bring back the identity of the ancient city," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. (ANI)

