Railway staff save passenger who fell while trying to board moving train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Alert railway officials saved a passenger who fell while trying to board moving train at Kalyan railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Yesterday, when train number 01021 Down special was departing from Kalyan station platform number 4 at 17.29 hours, lady Sub-Inspector Kavita Sahu observed some passengers trying to board the moving train, according to an official release.

She immediately rushed to the spot and prevented the passengers including women from boarding the moving train.

Meanwhile, a passenger namely Arjun tried to board the moving train with luggage but slipped and fell. Senior TC Vicky Raj along with Railway Protection Force (RPF), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) and other passengers ran towards him and pulled him out safely. (ANI)

