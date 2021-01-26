Railway traction power transmission projects fast-tracked in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): Railway Traction Power Transmission Projects in Odisha have been put on fast track with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewing the progress and resolving the ground level issues in a high-level meeting held on Monday in digital mode from Lok Seva Bhawan.

Conducting a project wise review, Mohapatra set timelines for completion of each project and asked Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) to adhere to the timeline.

Further, Mohapatra asked the Principal Secretary, Energy to take a month-wise review of the work-schedule in coordination with concerned departments for expeditious implementation.

Indian Railways were asked to complete construction of their power conversion sub-stations at pace with power supply projects of the OPTCL.

OPTCL supplies 132 Kv or 220 Kv power to railway feeders from where the Indian Railways take power as per the requirement of the trains through power conversion sub-stations.



Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was requested to expedite the issue of no-objection certificates for Belpahar transmission tower.

Presenting details of the projects, Principal Secretary, Energy NB Dhal said, "Presently, around 27 railway traction transmission projects have been assigned to OPTCL out of which seven projects have been completed within the scheduled time with investment of around Rs 59 crore."

"The other 17 projects estimated at around Rs 247 crore are in different phases of implementation and three are in process of tendering. Out of 17 ongoing projects, eight have been prioritized as critical ones by the railways for which special focus has been laid on early completion of the projects," he added.

OPTCL Chairman Dr Sourabh Garg said, "As of now construction of OPTCL Railway transmission sub-stations have been completed at Nuapada, Kamakshya Nagar, Kendrapara, Kechobahal, Deogaon, Lanjigarh and Boina road stations."

"Out of this, Indian Railways have started utilizing power from five sub-stations. The commissioning of power supply to railway lines like Titilagarh-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda, Singapur-Damanjodi, Lanjigarh-Junagarh, Nuapada-Gunupur, Tatanagar-Badampahar, Khurdha-Nuagao and Rupsa-Bangiriposi have been expedited," he added.

Other important RTSS projects reviewed in the meeting included the project at Maneswar, Bimilagarh, Belpahar, Malatipatapur, Sukinda Road and Dhan. (ANI)

