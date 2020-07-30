Railways arrange special train for stranded passengers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Railways arranged a train on Thursday for hundreds of passengers who were stranded in Bhubaneswar due to the termination of Falaknuma Express here, following the lockdown in West Bengal.

Railways said that timely and widespread publicity was given through media about short termination of the train along with bulk SMS generated by CRIS.

"In spite of that, some passengers came to Bhubaneswar hoping to get the bus. But they couldn't get a bus here so they started blaming Railways. However, we made all the arrangements of food and waiting in Railways premises and sent these people to West Bengal by another regular special train today morning at 6 AM," said East Coast Railway officials.

Passengers heading towards West Bengal by train were stranded in Bhubaneswar after the Falaknuma Express terminated here on Wednesday.

The West Bengal Government on Tuesday had announced the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31. (ANI)

