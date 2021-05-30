Railways crosses milestone of delivering 20,000 MT oxygen across country

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Railways has delivered more than 20,770 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,237 tankers to various states across the country.

According to the Ministry of Railways, 305 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, while six loaded Oxygen Expresses were on run with more than 420 MT of LMO in 26 tankers.

Assam received its third Oxygen Express today with 80 MT of LMO in four tankers. Amongst the Southern States, delivery of LMO to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana crossed 1,600 MT each.

It is worth mentioning that Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 35 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has been delivered to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam.



The Ministry informed that so far 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5327 MT in Delhi, 1967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1994 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1735 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1668 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1770 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 240 MT in Assam.

Crisscrossing the country, Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances.

Running on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in the most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections.

Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through. (ANI)

