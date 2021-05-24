Railways delivers record single-day load of over 1,142 MT of oxygen

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The highest-ever single day load of more than 1,142 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) was delivered by Oxygen Expresses on Sunday, said the Ministry of Railways.

The previous best 1,118 MT on May 20 2021. The Railways has completed delivery of more than 16,000 MT of LMO in one month to 14 states across the country.

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Railways has delivered more than 16,023 MT of LMO in more than 977 tankers to various states across the country," the Railways said in a statement.

It is to mention that 247 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States. Till the time of this release, 12 loaded Oxygen Expresses were on run with more than 920 MT of LMO in 50 tankers.

Delivery of LMO by Oxygen Expresses to Tamil Nadu crossed 1,000 MT.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 30 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT. Within one month, Railways has delivered more than 16,000 MT of LMO to 14 states across the country.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 14 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, it added.

Railways ministry informed that till the time of this release 614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3649 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 633 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 4600 MT in Delhi, 1759 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1063 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1024 MT in Tamil Nadu, 730 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 246 MT in Kerala, 976 MT in Telangana and 80 MT in Assam. (ANI)





