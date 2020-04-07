Railways develops disinfectant tunnel to curb COVID-19 spread

Bhusaval (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Developed at the cost of Rs. 10,000, people are sanitised when they walk through the tunnel. Ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed for a duration of three to five seconds in order to disinfect people.

Upon contact with a surface, ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is known to be enough to kill the coronavirus.

With a capacity of 500 litres, the disinfection tunnel can work uninterrupted for about 16 hours, and hence refilling is required only once a day.

The tunnel carries 150cmx150cmx220cm dimensions and has been developed by Loco Shed in Maharashtra's Bhusaval district. (ANI)

