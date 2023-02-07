Railways earns Rs 1.30 lakh crore from freight loading in this financial year till January 2023

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Indian Railways' earnings from freight loading in the first 10 months of the financial year 2022-23 crossed last year's earnings for the same period, the Ministry of Railways said.

The Ministry of Railways said the freight earnings increased by 16 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

"Between April and January 2023, freight loading was 1,243.46 MT, an increase of 7 per cent over last year's 1,159.08 MT. The railway sector earned Rs 135,387 crore as compared to Rs 117,212 crore last year, a 16 per cent improvement over the previous year," it said.



During the month of January'23, Originating freight loading of 134.07 MT has been achieved against loading of 129.12 MT in January 2022, which is an improvement of 4 per cent over last year. Freight revenue of Rs 14907 crores has been achieved against Rs 13172 crore freight earnings in January last year, thereby an improvement of 13 per cent over last year.

"Following the Mantra, "Hungry For Cargo", IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams," it also said.

The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policymaking helped Railways towards this landmark achievement. (ANI)

